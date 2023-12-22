Hectic lobbying begins for nominated posts from Congress leaders in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Numerous prominent figures within the Congress party in the unified Warangal district are vigorously pursuing appointed positions, such as nominations to the Legislative Council.

Warangal: Several senior leaders from the Congress party in the combined Warangal district are actively seeking nominated posts, including a nomination to the Legislative Council following the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC)’s recent decision to allocate positions to those who contributed to the party’s success during the Assembly elections.

Former MLAs Vem Narender Reddy, former MP P Balaram Naik, former DCCB Chairman Janga Raghava Reddy, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, former Mayor Errabelli Swarana, Lambada rights activist leader Tejavat Bellaiah Naik, TPCC ST cell state coordinator Maloth Nehru Naik, and Engala Venkatram Reddy are vying for the MLC posts.

Additionally, senior leaders EV Srinivasa Rao and Namindla Srinivas are eyeing chairman posts in any of the state-level corporations.

“A minimum of 10 priority nominated posts, including those in state-level corporations, will be allocated to each former district of the state. The process of appointing loyalists to these corporation positions is expected to commence post the Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior Congress leader, anticipating state-level corporation posts from the BC quota.

There’s speculation that Vem Narendra Reddy, believed to be close to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, might be given top priority. Narender Reddy, who previously won as an MLA in Mahabubabad in 2004 with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Following the formation of Telangana, he contested for MLC from TDP but was unsuccessful. He joined the Congress party along with Revanth Reddy and attempted to contest from Warangal West but could not get the MLA ticket.

Meanwhile, Konda Muralidhar Rao, husband of Minister Konda Surekha and a former MLC, is also expected to secure a nominated MLC post. Additionally, Gajarla Ashok, a former CPI Maoist top leader who joined the Congress party this year, is hopeful for a nominated position, according to the party sources. Meanwhile, there are at least three to five contenders for nominated posts in each Assembly constituency. It may be added here that the Congress won 10 MLA seats out of 12 in the combined Warangal district.