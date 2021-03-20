Help Chenchus injured in forest fire: Bhatti Vikramarka urges govt

Four days ago, five Chenchus were collecting forest produce when they were caught in the fire resulting in injuries to four of them

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday requested the State government to come to the rescue of Chenchus who had suffered burns after a fire broke out in the Nallamala forest recently.

Four days ago, five Chenchus were collecting forest produce when they were caught in the fire resulting in injuries to four of them. Of the four seriously injured, one died, he said, and requested the State government to help the injured who are undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

As the population of Chenchus was dipping gradually, officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) should look into the issue seriously and ensure proper treatment to the injured Chenchus, he said while participating in a debate on the budget in the Assembly.

He demanded that the State government fill up the post of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) as it had been vacant for the last few years. The irregularities in lands would be resolved once a CCLA was appointed.

He brought to the notice of the House the water problems to be faced by people if the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project on the Krishna river was completed. The State government should take a stand on this issue and protect the interests of the people.

