Helping indie artistes go global

The app IMP is a hybrid of Instagram and SoundCloud, according to its founders

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 09:57 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

The team behind the app ‘IMP’ which aims to showcase the works of indie artistes.

Hyderabad: Offering a unique blend of social networking and music streaming, Hyderabad’s indie music community, “Independent Music Platform – X” (IMP -X) has recently launched a one-of-its-kind app “IMP”. Tailored exclusively for indie artists and music enthusiasts, the app aims to showcase the works of indie artistes to a global audience.

IMP-X, the event platform, founded by Siddharth Bhargav, has been a thriving indie-music hub for many talented local artists. The seven-member team further includes Suparna Vontair as the manager, Aakriti Bhargav as the marketing manager, and Pramod Seshi Roy and Bharat Mupanna from the Telugu rap group Nawab Gang, as co-founders. Pavan Kumar and Mohammed Kutty are the app developers of the platform.

It all started when Siddharth Bhargav returned to Hyderabad after a decade-long career as a management consultant in Dubai. The loss of his job during the Covid-19 pandemic set the stage for a new chapter. A music enthusiast, Siddharth said he was “overwhelmed” with the kind of talent he witnessed in the city post his return.

Amazed by more than 50 talented rappers performing their original tracks, Siddharth says, “When my friends Pramod and Bharat introduced me to this untapped ocean of talent in the city, I extensively researched about the industry and realised the necessity of having a sustainable ecosystem where independent artists can thrive without relying on the film industry.”

The app enables artistes to explore innovative concepts, connect with their target audience, and discover new talents for collaborations. During the registration process, artistes are required to submit an original track of their own creation. After successful checks for authenticity, artistes will have their artiste profile on which they can upload their work and share their profiles to fans.

“The platform serves as a hybrid of Instagram and SoundCloud, offering a vast library of independent music,” Siddharth adds.

The event platform IMP-X has collaborated with over 250 local artistes, since their first event at Moonshine in April 2022. “The ‘X’ in IMP-X signifies ‘experience,” Siddharth says, adding that it is just the beginning for the community to boom, and the team is looking forward to hosting the city’s own music festival next year. The app which was launched last week by the renowned band ‘Indian Ocean’ is currently accessible for Android mobiles and will be soon available on Apple too.