Helping talented musicians pursue their passion

Singers Parthu Nemani, Gopika Purnima, and Mallikharjun take late SPB’s vision forward through their band Suswana SPB Foundation

By | Published: 12:26 am 8:27 pm

Padutha Theeyaga, hosted by the late legend SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), introduced quality singers to music lovers and film field. Most of the well-known playback singers evolved from this show. Singers Parthu Nemani, Gopika Purnima, and Mallikarjun are the products of the very first episode of Padutha Theeyaga in the 1996 series. These childhood friends teamed up as ‘Suswana’ and have been performing worldwide for the past four years.

Fifty-five years ago, SPB recorded his first song on December 15. Commemorating the occasion, this year the Suswana team came up with a noble thought. “We all know that Balu garu, through his singing, earned crores of fans across the globe. But what many do not know is he had a tender heart and he valued friends and their friendship. He was a great philanthropist, who helped lots of needy people without asking. This was Balu garu for us. So, we as a team want to take up his helping hand forward and reach the right people,” says Parthu who stood as the winner in the very first series of Padutha Theeyaga and has seen SPB closely.

“We three got a very good name with Padutha Theeyaga and for the past 23 years if people recognise us or know us, it’s all because of Balu garu and his encouragement. All three of us are professionally and personally connected to him and we do cherish his company and the sweet memories that he left behind,” shares Parthu.

The singer trio feels that it’s not only the music but also SPB’s wish and vision that one needs to take forward “and that’s our responsibility”. “So, we thought of naming it as ‘Suswana SPB Foundation’, and we will be helping needy musicians, and those who are talented but do not have money to pursue it by providing scholarships. Also, those who are not related to music but are in need, we will be helping them too,” said Parthu, who revealed that SPB used to send lakhs of rupees every month as donation to a lot of people who were in need, and this came to light only after his demise.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .