Here are 5 reasons why you must watch SRK’s ‘Deewana’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Celebrate King Khan’s 57th birthday on Nov 2 with his debut film to air on Sony MAX 2

Hyderabad: He came, he conquered and he ruled. Shah Rukh Khan’s name is synonymous with romance and rightly so. The Badshah of Bollywood has earned this title with his finesse on screen, his unmatchable energy and his passion. The actor made his debut in 1992 with a cult classic film, ‘Deewana’. His performance started an incredible journey of a superstar in making. As King Khan turns a year older, here are five reasons why you should revisit the star’s debut film ‘Deewana’, which will air on Sony MAX 2 on November 2 at 9 pm.

Bewitching story

Although built on the eternal Bollywood theme of love, the film showcases an unconventional dynamic. It’s a classic love triangle between a pop-star Ravi (played by Rishi Kapoor), Kajal (played by Divya Bharati) and Raja (played by Shah Rukh Khan) with a lot of interesting twists and turns in the plot.

Magnificent performances

The entire ensemble cast has given outstanding performances. The legendary Rishi Kapoor has performed admirably in this role. Shah Rukh Khan with his first major film role proved he is the long-shot favourite. He portrayed skills with admirable and compelling expressions and delivery. Divya Bharti shines as the movie’s heart and soul. Her performance is endearing.

Refreshing music

Nadeem Shravan’s music is fantastic. From ‘Teri Ummeed Tera Intezaar’ to ‘Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar’, every song is a treat for the audience. These melodious songs feature the voices of legendary singers like Saadhana Sargam, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Vinod Rathod. There is an impeccable flow of songs with the storyline, which adds glamour and entertainment.

Complete package of entertainment

The film is the perfect blend of perfection — dialogues, background music, thrills and action, cinematography, and art direction. The movie appeals to the audience in a different way because it is exactly on the verge of transitioning from the eighties into the nineties in terms of aesthetics – full of corny, clichéd scenes but still packs a punch. You can see the Bollywood innocence and the ’90s flair present in this movie and songs that have made generations groove.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan established his reign from day one. For a debutant, his performance was beyond admirable. With his undeniably youthful charm and dreamy eyes, he became the heartthrob of the nation. Undoubtedly, SRK is the king of romance and delivers a standout act in the film. His classic and timeless look with flawless acting wins over the hearts and minds of people.