Here are 5 WhatsApp features that might roll out in 2023

Check out all the upcoming WhatsApp features that we might see soon on Meta-owned WhatsApp

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A slew of new updates, including a new desktop app for Windows and new group features and controls for Android and iOS, have been recently introduced to WhatsApp. However, according to WAbetainfo, a website that tracks all the latest developments around WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform is also gearing up to introduce various new features in 2023 to enhance its user interface.

Check out all the upcoming WhatsApp features that we might see soon on Meta-owned WhatsApp.

15 additional durations for disappearing messages

Updating the disappearing messages section, the Meta-owned platform is planning to add 15 new durations to set for the disappearing message option. Currently, users can set the durations for disappearing messages from the options — 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. The new update will allow users to set up a timer for disappearing messages from 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour.

Edit message

The instant messaging app will soon allow its users to edit and correct the messages even after being sent using the edit message feature. However, the platform will provide a 15-second window to edit sent messages and the edited messages will be visible with an ‘edited’ label to both the sender and receiver. The feature is currently under development and is expected to release soon this year.

Audio chats

WhatsApp, like Discord, is planning to enable users to join audio chats and remain connected. While users can already start group video and audio calls on the platform, the new ‘audio chats’ feature will make the messaging experience even more interactive.

View once audio

Just like view once photos or videos, WhatsApp is now working on a new feature which allows users to send audio messages that are playable only once. The feature will enhance the privacy of users by avoiding the risk of confidential information being leaked.

Pinning messages within chats and groups

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature which allows users to pin messages within a chat window. By selecting the ‘Pin’ option, users will be able to pin the messages in personal or group chat for quicker access.