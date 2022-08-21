Here are a few tips to stay motivated for competitive exams

Hyderabad: When preparing for competitive exams, aspirants sometimes may slip up and feel demotivated. But, it’s important to stay motivated throughout, as these exams require a lot of patience and commitment. Here are some ways that can help you motivate yourself to study:

Set small goals

Set small goals with day based time-tables, rather than overwhelming yourself with studying everything at once. Don’t lock yourself in a room for 10 to 12 hours, instead, take breaks and go for walks to relax and refresh your mind.

Find ways to rejuvenate

During the course of preparation, your self confidence may take a toll, especially when you encounter difficult subjects or topics that make you feel you are not cut out for the exam. This is when you need to look for ways to rejuvenate yourself— give yourself breaks and focus on the good part. Take care of yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally to stay healthy, fresh, and focused.

Right study space

A suitable state of mind is very important for students to focus better, and a good study atmosphere or a study ritual that suits them will help students to concentrate and be more productive.

Study groups

Peer study groups are a great environment for sharing ideas and gathering various perspectives from people of various environments and experiences. Study groups also help you in remaining competitive and motivated.

Reward yourself

Remember the time when elders in your house would give you a treat every time you did something good? Well, you can do the same with your studies by rewarding yourself with a healthy snack or a 10-minute break, every time you finish a tough chapter or solve a problem.