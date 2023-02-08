| Here Are Some Top Sought After Cocktails Of 2023

Here are some top, sought-after cocktails of 2023

From age-old classics to contemporary delicacies, we’re diving deep into the top 10 of these serves to help you be a well-rounded cocktail connoisseur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Last year, cocktail culture and the trend of home bars swept the globe in a big way as people around the world got together to take fun sips seriously – turning towards experimenting with flavourful, vibrant, and consciously sourced cocktails.

According to Bacardi’s fourth edition of its global Cocktail Trends Report 2023, this year, we can expect cocktails culture to only grow deeper, with many more creations in modern mixology. The report spotlights this year’s most sought-after lip-smacking cocktails that consumers fell in love with. From age-old classics to contemporary delicacies, we’re diving deep into the top 10 of these serves to help you be a well-rounded cocktail connoisseur.

The report says that this year Cocktail Experiments such as Mojitos will take first place in sought-after cocktails, closely followed by Daiquiris, Vodka Soda, Bloody Mary, and Gin and Tonic.

As flavours become a favourite, vodka-based cocktails in a variety of different flavours and palates will be an exciting option for adventurous alcohol consumers this year.

A daiquiri is a type of cocktail that blends rum, citrus juice, and sugar which can be served chilled, over ice, or frozen. As the alcohol content in this drink is around 40%, you need to gulp quite a few of those to get high.

Pina Coladas stands at the sixth position followed by Whisky Highball, the classic Rum and Coke, and the Cosmopolitan. With more people turning towards fun flavours – tropical White Rum-based drinks will be a big hit.

Check out these cool cocktails from Bacardi:

Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum Mojito

Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum Daiquiri

Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum Piña Colada

Bacardi Carta Oro Rum and Cola

Grey Goose Vodka Soda

Grey Goose Cosmopolitan

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

Bombay Sapphire Orange & Ginger Gin & Tonic

Japanese Highball made with Dewar’s Japanese Smooth