Mojito has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The MK Jadhav-trained Mojito, an impressive winner in his previous outing, may repeat in the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, terms for horses 3 years old, the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. The Sovereign Orb 1, Smashing Blue 2, Automatic 3
2. Thousand Words 1, Del Mar 2, Golden Vision 3
3. Shamrock 1, Black Eagle 2, Roudy 3
4. Scribbling Hopper 1, Southern Dynasty 2, Ruling Goddess 3
5. Miracle 1, Presidential 2, Knotty Dancer 3
6. Mojito 1, Philosophy 2, Supernatural 3
7. Monteverdi 1, Queen Envied 2, Salento 3
8. Roman Power 1, Own Legacy 2, Knotty City 3
Day’s Best: Miracle.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.