Mojito has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The MK Jadhav-trained Mojito, an impressive winner in his previous outing, may repeat in the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby (Grade-I) 2000 metres, terms for horses 3 years old, the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. The Sovereign Orb 1, Smashing Blue 2, Automatic 3

2. Thousand Words 1, Del Mar 2, Golden Vision 3

3. Shamrock 1, Black Eagle 2, Roudy 3

4. Scribbling Hopper 1, Southern Dynasty 2, Ruling Goddess 3

5. Miracle 1, Presidential 2, Knotty Dancer 3

6. Mojito 1, Philosophy 2, Supernatural 3

7. Monteverdi 1, Queen Envied 2, Salento 3

8. Roman Power 1, Own Legacy 2, Knotty City 3

Day’s Best: Miracle.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.