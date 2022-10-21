Here are surprising health benefits of Soan Papdi

Hyderabad: Tired of receiving Soan Papdi as gifts for Diwali? Do you pass it around and hope you aren’t left with a pile of Soan Papdi boxes at home after the festival? You will feel differently about the age-old sweet once you hear about its surprising health benefits.

Soan Papdi is made of gram flour, all-purpose flour, ghee, sugar, and pistachios, and if eaten moderately can help you in weight loss and weight management. Although any sweet is not completely healthy, Soan Papdi is definitely the better option to snack on during the festival of lights.

Gram flour is healthy

Gram flour is rich in protein and fibre and can help you effectively manage weight. High-protein foods keep you fuller longer and you won’t immediately begin craving more snacks. The fibre in chickpeas is associated with improved blood fat levels. On the other hand, gram flour is also rich in vitamins and minerals and has fewer calories than regular flour. It is also loaded with antioxidants.

Memes on Soan Papdi

A variety of memes have been going viral on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp on Soan Papdi. “maybe I’m soan papdi because nobody wants me,” tweeted one person.

A popular forwarded message on WhatsApp says, “Soan Papdi is the original cryptocurrency. No utility, only gifting value, and you can never tell who the original owner is.”

A Twitter user wrote, “I am part of a miniscule minority which likes Soan Papdi. Will Twitter accept me?”

“Soan papdi giving us life lesson: when you are easily available, you are taken for granted,” added another person.

