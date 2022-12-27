Here are the brief reports from districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Private school bus driver electrocuted in Mancherial

Mancherial: A private school bus driver was accidentally electrocuted when an electricity line fell on him on the outskirts of LB Pet village in Bheemaram mandal on Tuesday. Police said the driver Dumpati Mallaiah, was working in a private school in Bheemaram. He died on the spot when the high tension power line snapped and fell on him in agriculture fields while he was heading to LB Pet from Kammarapalli. Some farmers noticed the body and alerted the police, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital.

Youth killed in road accident

Nizamabad: A 26-year-old man died on the spot after his bike hit a tractor near Annarankanna gate in Pitlam mandal of the district on Monday late night. According to police, the youth H Ganesh, of Jagadamba tanda, was returning home after attending a marriage in Varni village, when he hit the tractor near Annarankanna gate and died on the spot. Locals informed the police, who shifted his body to Bansuwada Area hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Harita Hotel in Nirmal town shortly

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said a Harita Hotel would be constructed in Nirmal district centre for the convenience of tourists at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. He said tenders would be invited shortly for the hotel construction and that a piece of land was already handed over to the tourism department. He said the district, which has several tourism spots and pilgrim centres, was attracting tourists from several parts of Telangana and the country. He said the district centre was registering a spurt in footfall of tourists, who visit the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar, Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls, Kaddem Narayana Reddy project and Kawal Tiger Reserve.

TANA award to Vakulabharam

Hyderabad: Telugu Association of North America (TANA) announced Bahujana Bandhu Award to Telangana BC Commission Chairman Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao. TANA World Telugu Literary Forum Chairman and the Award Jury Committee Chief Dr Prasad Thotakara made this announcement on Tuesday. He said the prestigious award which will be presented to Vakulabharanam on January 1, 2023 at Ravindra Bharati as part of Bahujana Kalothsavalu. This mega event is the first of its type in Hyderabad, which is organized by TANA. Since last 30 years, Vakulabharanam had selflessly served for the upliftment of Backward Classes and protecting their rights, Prasad Thotakara said.

TSWRC-Luxettipet student selected for national kabaddi event

Mancherial: A girl student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential College (TSWRC)-Luxettipet has been selected to participate in a national level kabaddi competition being held in Jharkhand from December 27 to 31. TSWRC Luxettipet principal M Lalitha Kumari said that D Anusha, Intermediate I year, would take part in the 32nd sub-junior national kabaddi championship after she excelled in inter-district competition held in Mancherial. Anusha was congratulated by TSWREIS secretary Ronald Ross, Sports Officer Dr Ram Laxman and teachers of the college.

Lorry mows down a man and his son in Khammam

Khammam: A man and his minor son were mowed down by a speeding lorry at Jagannadhapuram of Chintakani mandal in the district on Tuesday. The deceased, C Raju (38) and his son Chiranjeevi (14) were going to their native village, Ballepalli from Chirunomula in the mandal on a motorbike when the incident occurred. The lorry coming in the opposite direction hit the motorbike and dragged them to some distance on the road along with the bike. They died on the spot.

Woman dies under suspicious circumstance in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: A woman, Gollapalli Lingavva was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jogapur of Chandurthi mandal on Tuesday. Local people expressed doubts over the death of the woman since a stone with blood strain and mobile phone were found near the dead body. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.