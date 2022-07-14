Here are the five most-practiced tips to deal with anxiety

Published Date - 04:10 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Everybody feels anxious. Before an important appointment, in between conversations, early in the morning or late at night, there’s no fixed time to experience that gutting feeling.

Given the stigma and unawareness around mental health in our country, any conversation about anxiety is met with phrases like ‘it will pass, calm down’ or ‘time pe sojao, sab thek hojayega’. Instead of phrases that put one down further, listening and helping them calm down is what should be done.

Knowingly or unknowingly, most people develop a habit that helps them cope with anxiety. Some habits like exercising may be good and healing, while others like indulging in substance abuse are destructive.

Below are the five most-practiced good habits one can inculcate to deal with episodes of anxiety.

Breathe

The oldest trick in the book, breathe. Though it seems like an activity that one does every minute, taking a long breath in and then letting it out steadily for at least a couple of minutes without any distractions helps you calm down. The proper flow of air also helps regulate your heart rate.

Write it down

For most people, writing down their anxious feelings helps them cope with it. Just maintain a journal and write about what you feel. The first thing most psychologists ask their patients to do in therapy is to write. Even though one does not fit into the writers’ category, writing about oneself is always satisfying.

Think about the good things

Often when people are anxious, they tend to think the worst. Thoughts along the lines of ‘nobody likes me’ or ‘nothing will ever work out’ are common. In those times, thinking about the good things in life can help ease the stress. Think about your loved ones, that one time someone complimented you, or about any activity you’re good at.

Talk

Most individuals have one or two people in their life that are extremely close to them. It can be a friend, parents, or even romantic partners, around whom you feel safe. Try to find these people who are non-judgmental and vent out to them. But make sure they are in a zone to hear you out and not affect their mental health.

Develop a hobby

Unlike the aforementioned, this trick is not a quick bake. Most people who suffer from anxiety choose to work on a hobby that they can indulge in when they are feeling anxious. Some people cook, others work out. Find what gives you relief, work on that hobby and nourish it and then use it when you’re feeling anxious.

