Here are top developments of the day from local to global

Find here all the latest happenings around the globe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

National

India brings back home another batch of 186 people under ‘Operation Kaveri‘

India brought home another batch of 186 people on Monday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Operation Kaveri was launched a week back to evacuate Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

Price of commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 171.5

Petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

WEF: Indian job market to witness 22% growth in 5 years

The Indian job market is expected to grow 22 per cent over the next five years, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future Jobs report. It says the top roles will emerge from AI, machine learning and data segments.

Assam Police launches YouTube channel

The Assam Police launched its official YouTube channel to facilitate closer cooperation between the people and the security personnel. DGP GP Singh launched the channel at the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protests from Aug 1-15 across India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced a series of nationwide mass protests between August 1 to August 15 to press for their demands of legal sanctity of minimum support price, farmers’ pension and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme.

Media is supporting Brij Bhushan more than us, says protesting grapplers

The protesting wrestlers accused the media of helping WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh more than the players, saying the newspersons should not give him the platform to speak.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bags gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won a gold medal with a leap of 8.29m at the MVA High Performance 1 athletics meet held in Chula Vista, USA.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa feels Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket. He made the comment after Yashasvi hit an impressive century for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in yesterday’s match.

IIT-Mandi startup develops AI-based affordable solution to detect respiratory, genetic disorders

Dectrocel Healthcare, an IIT-Mandi incubated startup, developed an AI-based medical imaging solution that can revolutionise the early detection of respiratory abnormalities, hepatobiliary diseases and genetic disorders in children.

Odisha government begins OBC survey in State

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes started the survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across the State in both online and offline modes. Odisha is the second state after Bihar to conduct an OBC survey.

I don’t aspire to be CM”, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in poll-bound Karnataka

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi today said he does not aspire to be Chief Minister and wishes to continue to work directly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the central level.

International

Air pollution may spur irregular heart rhythms

Researchers at the Fudan University, Shanghai, found that long-term air pollution may increase the risk of arrhythmia, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Afghan’s apex bank sells $14 mn to keep local currency stable

Afghanistan’s central bank Da Afghanistan Bank sold $14 million by auction to stabilise the exchange rate of the national currency afghani, the bank said in a statement.

Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa announces retirement

Three-time Olympic medalist, Kasumi Ishikawa announced her retirement from table tennis. She took to Instagram and Weibo to announce her retirement.

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last year: Report

Cambodia reported 1,400 new HIV cases last year, according to the National AIDS Authority’s report on Monday. “About four people become infected with HIV every day,” the report said.

Regional

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday night, with a complaint of chest tightness, sources said.

Neera Café in Hyderabad to open on April 3

Neera Café is all set to be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Telangana Minister for Excise & Prohibition, V Srinivas Goud took to Twitter to confirm the same.

Real estate hiring in Hyderabad continued to grow in April: Report

According to data by Naukri JobSpeak, Hyderabad witnessed 9 per cent recruitment surge in hiring for the real estate sector. This growth was primarily due to an increase in new residential and commercial property launches, which prompted hiring in several roles.

Telangana to witness light to moderate rainfall till May 5

Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department- Hyderabad issued a new rain alert today.