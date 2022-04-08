Here is a list of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet probables

Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Visakhapatnam: With almost the entire cabinet of Andhra Pradesh set to be reconstituted with new faces, there are quite a few who are tipped for the coveted posts of ministers.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, keen on striking a balance in caste equations besides giving opportunity for senior and loyalists in the party, is likely to retain about half-a-dozen members of the previous cabinet while fielding all new faces.

Among those who are likely to be retained are Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Adimulapu Suresh, Chelluboyina Venugopal and Seediri Appalaraju.

The probables in the list of new faces are Dharmana Prasada Rao and Kalavati (Srikakulam), P. Rajanna Dora (Vizianagaram), Budi Mutyala Naidu, K. Bhagyalakshmi and Gudivada Amarnath (Visakhapatnam), Dadisetti Raja (East Godavari), Abbaiah Choudari, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Balaraju (West Godavari), Jogi Ramesh, Samineni Udayabhanu and K. Parthasarathi (Krishna district), Meruga Nagarjuna, Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajani (Guntur), Sudhakar Babu (Prakasam district), Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Sanjeevaiah (Nellore), K. Srinivasulu, Dasari Sudha (YSR Kadapa), Silpa Chakrapani Reddy (Kurnool), R.K. Roja, Chevireddi Bhaskara Reddy, A. Srinivasulu, and Nawaz Basha (Chittoor), Jonnalagadda Padmavati and Ushasri Charan (Anantapuram).

