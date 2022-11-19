| Here Is Checklist For Bridesmaids And Groomsmen To Swear By

The duties go beyond simply showing up all decked up on the wedding day.

Hyderabad: You have been chosen as a bridesmaid or groomsman for your best friend’s wedding. Congratulations! As exciting and honourable as it is, the title comes with a lot of responsibilities and expectations. The duties go beyond simply showing up all decked up on the wedding day. Here is a checklist of duties to help ensure the bride and the groom have the most stress-free wedding day:

Bridesmaids

Plan a bachelorette party: It goes without saying that a hen’s party is one of the important events. The wedding festivities cannot begin for the bride until she had her bachelorette party.

Wedding shopping partner: You are the bridesmaid because you understand the bride’s choices more than anyone else and your opinion matters. So, go shopping with her and help her pick the perfect wedding outfits, jewellery, and all the other things.

Feed the bride: Make sure the bride is eating well and getting her beauty sleep; it is important to take care of her health while there is so much going on.

Keep everything ready: Prepare an emergency kit for the bride with all the essentials like safety pins, hairpins, tissues, and everything else.

Be emotionally supportive: Planning a wedding is as stressful as it is exciting, it is important to be there for the bride as their best supporter.

Groomsman

Plan a bachelor party: Throwing a bachelor party is a tradition, so make sure to organise one that the groom will remember for the rest of his life.

Keep the groom calm: Make sure to keep the groom relaxed and calm when he gets nervous before the wedding.

Pick out the best attire: You will have to be by the groom’s side to pick out the perfect wedding attire for him; your suggestions are important to him.

Groom’s health is a priority: Make sure the groom is eating well and does not have anything cold before his wedding day; the groom’s health is certainly a priority.

Person of contact: Don’t forget to introduce yourself to the vendors as you will be the person of contact and the one to manage everything during the events.

Being a bridesmaid and groomsman might be exhausting but do not forget to prepare well for your own looks. Keep your outfits, accessories, and jewellery ready, so you do not miss out on anything. Don’t forget standing by the bride and the groom you have many eyes on you as well!