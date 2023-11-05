Here’s how Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Virat Kohli equalling his record of 49 ODI centuries

| Heres How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted To Virat Kohli Equalling His Record Of 49 Odi Centuries

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli delivered a stellar performance against South Africa in the World Cup, notching up an impressive century. This marked his 49th century in World Cup matches, a feat that equals the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Kohli accomplished it on his 35th birthday. Kohli achieved this milestone during the 49th over of the Indian innings, displaying his exceptional prowess and smashing 10 boundaries on his way to a well-deserved century.

Even Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to extend his congratulations to Virat. He said, “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations.”

Let’s take a look at how other celebrities reacted to his remarkable century:

Witnessed Virat Kohli's 49th ODI hundred, a special event. On a difficult pitch, the hundred in 120 balls is a splendid achievement. Kohli could not have given himself a better birthday gift. Happy Birthday! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2023

What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZDQwvHDQQW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you an incredible year ahead. And congratulations on 49th century Your relentless determination and unwavering commitment to the game are truly inspirational. May success, joy, and good health be your constant companions on this journey. Keep… pic.twitter.com/BcGH4G1AAs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2023

birthday or hundred 💯 ek sath. Well done @imVkohli brother great inning. enjoy ur day may Allah bless you always. pic.twitter.com/CLwG9HDeic — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 5, 2023

Wishing a very classy happy birthday to a very classy player @imVkohli 🎉 and it’s very special feeling hitting 💯 on this special day.#INDVSSA pic.twitter.com/AzizFZDe1V — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) November 5, 2023