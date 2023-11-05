Sunday, Nov 5, 2023
Home | News | Heres How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted To Virat Kohli Equalling His Record Of 49 Odi Centuries

Here’s how Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Virat Kohli equalling his record of 49 ODI centuries

Kohli achieved this milestone during the 49th over of the Indian innings, displaying his exceptional prowess and smashing 10 boundaries on his way to a well-deserved century

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:02 PM, Sun - 5 November 23
Here’s how Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Virat Kohli equalling his record of 49 ODI centuries
Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli delivered a stellar performance against South Africa in the World Cup, notching up an impressive century. This marked his 49th century in World Cup matches, a feat that equals the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Kohli accomplished it on his 35th birthday. Kohli achieved this milestone during the 49th over of the Indian innings, displaying his exceptional prowess and smashing 10 boundaries on his way to a well-deserved century.

Even Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to extend his congratulations to Virat. He said, “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations.”

Let’s take a look at how other celebrities reacted to his remarkable century:

Related News

Latest News