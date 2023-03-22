| Heres How To Update Your Aadhaar Card Details Online For Free Before June 14

Here’s how to update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14

Hyderabad: According to the announcement by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Indian residents can now update their Aadhaar documents saved in the UIDAI database free of cost till June 14.

Usually, it is essential to update the demographic details such as name, address, e-mail, DoB, and gender, if the card was issued a decade ago. The process involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents, which typically costs Rs 50 at Aadhaar centres. However, for the next 3 months, updating demographic details online will be free of cost.

Notably, the free process is only available to update demographic details. In order to update the phone number, biometrics or other details, one will still have to visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre, and pay a service fee to initiate the process.

How to update your address Aadhaar details online

Visit the official UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/

Click on the “My Aadhaar” tab on the homepage and select “Update Your Aadhaar”.

You will be redirected to the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” page, click on the “Proceed to Update Aadhaar” button.

Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “Send OTP” button.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the “Login” button.

On the next page, you will see various options to update your demographic details. Select the information that you want to update and fill in the new details carefully.

After making the necessary changes, click on the “Submit” button.

After submitting the request, you will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS on your registered mobile number. Note down the URN for future reference.