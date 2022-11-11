| Update Your Aadhaar If You Havent Done In Past 10 Years Uidai

Update your Aadhaar if you haven’t done in past 10 years: UIDAI

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:11 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday urged residents to update their Aadhaar if it was not updated in the past 10 years.

According to a release, residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.

The UIDAI has also said it is not mandatory to update Aadhaar, and requested people to ignore the news reports and social media posts published on Thursday.

The UIDAI has previously issued a press release underlining that it is urging and encouraging residents to keep their documents updated. The recently issued gazette notification also clearly mentions that residents “may” do so on completion of every 10 years.

Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication, says the release.