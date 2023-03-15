Iranian held for obtaining Aadhaar, PAN card illegally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:41 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: An Iranian national who managed to obtain an Aadhaar card and PAN card fraudulently during his stay in India was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday.

The man Akbar Ali, a driver who resides at Mir Chowk in the old city, worked as a guide to Iranians visiting the city. A few days ago, he took two Iranians who came to India to Barmer district of Rajasthan reportedly for sightseeing purposes. However, they reached the India Pakistan border area.

On suspicion, the Border Security Force caught them and identified one of them as Akbar Ali from Hyderabad. The Hyderabad police were informed about it by their Rajasthan counterparts following which a team from here went to Rajasthan and took him into custody. He is being brought to the city.

“On preliminary verification we found he had obtained an Aadhaar card and PAN card fraudulently. A case is being booked against him in Hyderabad. Investigation is underway,” said a senior official of Hyderabad police.

