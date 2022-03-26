Here’s how you can deal with excess information online

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:11 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Representational image

By Sruthi Kuruganti



Hyderabad: More information leads to even more confusion, caution the experts. In recent years, they have even coined a new term ‘Infodemic’ comparing information overload to ‘pandemic’, for the level of chaos it causes. Alongside affecting our mental health and decision-making ability, information overload can hamper our attention span as well. Besides, the addiction to keeping ourselves updated with as much information as possible can disturb our sleeping patterns and cause insomnia.

Highlighting the issue, Kothagudem district collector Anudeep Durishetty says the problem arises when trying to find a single best source for everything. “Students keep on searching for the best newspapers, magazines, etc. Nothing, including my blog, is a sure-shot ticket to qualify the exams,” he says.

For students gearing up for the Groups examinations, it becomes imperative they are aware of the deluge of information on the internet, some of which could be unauthenticated and unverified. So, the candidates preparing for the job recruitment examinations need to be wary of the source of information, particularly with the information available on the internet.

“One needs to be careful on from where the information is picked up for preparations. Take whatever is useful and ruthlessly discard whatever is not,” advises Anudeep Reddy.

Focus on what is important

Surfing aimlessly leads to confusion. You should specifically know what information you are seeking and of what level. This helps you recognise and filter the information that is relevant to you. Ensure that you are using the right keywords to lead you to the right websites. Also, surfing authorised websites is one of the best ways to gather proper information.

Be organised

It’s not the volume of information that is the problem, it’s our inability to organise and process it all. It is important to choose two to four sites that are most relevant to your needs when searching for a topic. You would end up wasting time if you attempt to read everything available on the internet. Bookmark important websites to keep track of them and keep a track of time being spent on researching a topic. Follow a day-by-day plan to research a specific topic, which will save you from being caught off guard.

Cut the clutter

You need to judge the quality of available information. Avoid digging deeper on a topic or going completely off topic while collecting information. Limit the information resources and trust that you’re not missing out on that much. Do not get distracted by social networking or any other articles which are irrelevant.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .