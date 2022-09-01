Video of man riding bike with 6 family members leaves netizens stunned

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Representational Image.

According to road safety laws in India, only two people are allowed to ride on a bike. But in a bizarre video shared by the IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter account, one can see a man (rider) allowing 6 of his family members to sit on a single motorcycle.

She captioned the video: “Speechless.”

The family includes a man, two women, and four children. The video clip shared by the IAS officer left netizens stunned, and it garnered many interesting reactions on Twitter.

While some found it hilarious, others highlighted the importance and issues of road safety. The viral video amassed over 3.4 million and close to 78k likes.

Watch it here:

“7 persons in 2 Wheeler. If the two Wheeler slips, what will happen to the kids? The Owner/rider of the 2 Wheeler should be arrested and Driving License should be canceled,” a user commented.

“This is far from funny. That is what they have to endure. May God keep them safe and may Him bring prosperity to them so that they can afford better transportation” said another user.

“Petrol price affects each n everyone Special lower middle-class n lower class They r left with no other options than doing all this n risking lives,” one user wrote.