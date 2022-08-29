Twitterati wish Nagarjuna on his 63rd birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

The star turned 63 today, and Twitterati showered love on their beloved star wishing him a happy birthday.

Hyderabad: They say some age like fine wine, and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is certainly one of them. The star turned 63 today, and Twitterati showered love on their beloved star wishing him a happy birthday.

Taking to Twitter to express his birthday wishes to his fellow actor, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always!” along with an old picture of them both.

Dancer-director Raghava Lawrence wished Nagarjuna, “Happy birthday Nagarjuna babu! I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity you gave me in mass movie. I pray Ragavendra swamy for your health and peace.” ‘Mass’ was Lawrence’s directorial debut where Nagarjuna play the lead role.

Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj, who is in news for slamming online trolls, also wished her ‘forever muse’. “Happy happy birthday to my forever muse @iamnagarjuna Sir!! Keep inspiring King!!” she wrote.

The actor’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, and several others also took to social media platforms to wish the veteran actor. On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra Part One – Shiva’, and Telugu action thriller ‘The Ghost’.

Happy happy birthday to my forever muse @iamnagarjuna Sir!! Keep inspiring King!! ❤️🥳#HappyBirthdayKingNagarjuna — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 29, 2022

Happy Birthday💐 My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always! pic.twitter.com/oMNsHgI7Fr — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2022

