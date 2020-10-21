Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel handbags at online auction

This curated sale features an edit for every discerning collector, with estimates from Â£200 to Â£80,000, and many lots offered without reserve.

By | Published: 12:50 pm

New Delhi: A selection of the most desirable, collectible and rare handbags, luggage and accessories are available at Christies Handbags and Accessories online auction.

This curated sale features an edit for every discerning collector, with estimates from Â£200 to Â£80,000, and many lots offered without reserve. After the success of the online-only auction of handbags in London earlier this year, which was 100 per cent sold, this sale will enable the excitement of auction to be experienced wherever in the world collectors may be for the holiday season.

The top lot of the auction is a rare Hermes 2020 Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin 25 with Palladium Hardware (estimate: Â£60,000-80,000, illustrated above centre). Named after the delicate gradation of colour that resembles the majestic, snow-capped mountains of the Himalayas, these handbags represent the ultimate expression of the artistry and tradition of the storied Hermes house, recognised by collectors around the world for their rarity and exquisite craftsmanship.

Further highlights include custom Hermes rarities including a 2018 Etain Swift Leather Kelly Lakis 28 with Gold Hardware (estimate: Â£8,000-10,000) and a 2020 Rose Pourpre & Malachite Togo Leather Birkin 25 with Brushed Gold Hardware (estimate: Â£6,000-8,000).

From Louis Vuitton, iconic pieces from the late 19th and early 20th centuries include an incredibly rare Hermetic Explorer’s Zinc Cabin Trunk from the 1890s (estimate: Â£40,000-50,000, illustrated page one left). Designed for the most intrepid of explorers, Louis Vuitton’s early adoption of new lightweight materials and technologies helped assert his dominance in the travel-trunk market. In addition to filing patents for special hinges and clasps, Vuitton was the first to make a flat-top trunk that could be stacked.

The auction also includes examples of the Louis Vuitton Malle Fleurs, including a beautiful monogram canvas trunk from the 1920s (estimate: Â£15,000-20,000, illustrated above right). Representing an iconic moment in the history of Louis Vuitton, Flower Trunks were introduced in the early 20th century as gifts for the most exclusive clients of the house. The trunks included a zinc liner to allow flowers and water to be placed inside, without causing any damage to the trunk.

For the holiday season, the auction presents the perfect Chanel pieces for added winter sparkle, including a 2014 White Lucite & Crystal Lego Clutch (estimate: Â£2,000-3,000), a 2018 Lime Sequin Mini Single Flap with Silver Hardware (estimate: Â£1,000-2,000) and a 2018 Clear Plexi Glass Chain Bag with Rainbow Hardware (estimate: Â£3,000-4,000).