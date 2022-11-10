HHF launches health program for women, children in 5 villages in Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) in collaboration with Wipro Care has launched a healthcare program for women and children in five villages – KC Thanda, Kalwakole, Harshaguda, Ameerpet and Kandakur – of Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district, on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, HHF will operate two mobile clinics per week in each of the villages and provide healthcare at the doorstep. Apart from primary care, ante-natal care, women’s reproductive health issues and treatment for NCDs will also be provided apart from a monthly super-specialty consultation by obstetrics and gynaecologists. The initiative will also focus on educating and spreading awareness menstrual health and nutrition.

A door-to-door health screening will be conducted by trained counsellors locally hired from the villages, for anaemia, general health, eye and oral health, and pregnancies, apart from providing nutritional supplements, medicines and counselling.

The idea of the program is to take quality healthcare to doorstep particularly for women, Vijay Kiran, HR Manager, WIPRO Care, Hyderabad, said.