Hyderabad: Onco Cancer Centre launches new facility at Kothapet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:48 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Onco Cancer Centre, the cancer care chain of treatment facilities in collaboration with Omni Hospitals has launched its new facility to provide quality cancer care at affordable cost to the local population at LB Nagar, Kothapet, Vanasthalipuram and surroundings, at Kothapet on Thursday.

The facility was inaugurated by MLA D Sudheer Reddy along with senior doctors from Onco Cancer Centre and Omni Hospitals. A multidisciplinary team of oncologists will be available at the new facility on a daily basis for patients.

Dr Amit Jotwani, co-founder, CMO, Onco Cancer Centres said the facility will offer the best quality cancer care at affordable costs. Dr Gautham Reddy, Director, Omni Hospitals said, “The new facility will be useful for common people in and around LB Nagar who can now access quality cancer care in their neighbourhood”.