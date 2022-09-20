HHF launches holistic wellness program for urban poor in Hyderabad

The program aims to help individuals in slum settlements with prevention and management aspects of Non Communicable Diseases including diabetes, hypertension, health ailments, cancers, chronic kidney ailments, thyroid etc.

Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organisation, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) on Tuesday has launched a holistic wellness program for urban poor in Hyderabad.

Launched in collaboration with Basheer and Sarwar Babu Khan Trust (BSBT), it will measure BMI, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, metabolic rate of individuals to assess their overall health status and counsel and treat for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes etc.

Follow-up and monitoring along with necessary lab tests will be done periodically to keep a check on key metabolic functions and pre-empt any complications that arise out of chronic diseases. Nutritional supplements like plant-based proteins, vitamins, will be provided on a cost basis.

“We are attempting to reach out to vulnerable groups, who have poor awareness levels and access to basic health care,” Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF, said. Interested can contact HHF helpline number: 092810 16359.