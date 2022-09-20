Hyderabad third safest city in India after Kolkata, Pune: NCRB

Hyderabad: After Kolkata and Pune, Hyderabad is the third safest metro city in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Hyderabad continues to remain as a safest city because of a series of initiatives taken up by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in effectively maintaining law and order in the State since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Many intellectuals, politicians from various parties and businessmen from Andhra Pradesh expressed concern stating that the law and order would deteriorate if a separate State for Telangana was carved out. Some even said that Maoists would step up their activities after separate Telangana was formed.

Dispelling their doubts, the law and order in Telangana especially in Hyderabad was completely peaceful for the last eight years. The police department succeeded in maintaining law and order effectively with the support of the State government.

After coming to power in 2014, the TRS government accorded top priority to law and order and accordingly provided necessary infrastructure including new patrol vehicles to the department. The State government has also increased the amount to buy stationery material including white papers to each police station, officials said.

This resulted in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in Telangana. After analyzing the registration of cognizable offenses in cities with a population of two million, the NCRB, in its report released recently, said only 2,599 crimes were committed in Hyderabad for every million population.

Delhi, the capital of India, has the highest crime rate in the country with 18,596 crimes per million population. With only 1,034 crimes, Kolkata topped the list as the least crime-prone metro city, followed by Pune metro with 2,568 crimes.

Hyderabad, the IT city, continues to be the safest city with only 2,599 crimes per million population. While Delhi has the highest crime rate, Surat, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Chennai stood in the subsequent places.

Hyderabad is the least crime-prone city among the southern metro cities as well, while Bangalore, another IT city, is ranked fifth among the safest cities with 4,272 crimes per million population. If one lakh population is taken into consideration, 104.4 crimes were registered in Kolkata, 256.8 crimes in Pune, 259.9 in Hyderabad. 427.2 in Bangalore and 428.4 in Mumbai.

As far as murders are concerned, 45 cases took place in Kolkata, 98 in Hyderabad, 152 in Bangalore, 454 in Delhi and 162 in Mumbai. In terms of attempt to murders, 135 cases were registered in Kolkata, 192 in Hyderabad, 371 in Bangalore, 752 in Delhi and 349 in Mumbai.

With regard to rape cases, there were 11 cases in Kolkata, 116 in Hyderabad, 117 in Bangalore, 1,226 in Delhi and 364 in Mumbai. With respect to cases pertaining to attacks on women, 127 cases were registered in Kolkata, 177 in Hyderabad, 357 in Bangalore and 1023 in Delhi.

There were three dacoities in Kolkata, 11 in Hyderabad, 36 in Bangalore, 25 in Delhi and 16 in Mumbai. In terms of thefts, 1246 cases were registered in Kolkata, 2,419 in Hyderabad, 6,066 in Bangalore, 1,980 in Delhi and 7,820 in Mumbai.