JNTUH invites applications for part-time distance MBA and M.Tech courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) has announced admissions to three-year Part Time Post Graduates Programs (PTPGP) in MBA and M.Tech courses through distance mode for the academic year 2022-23. Admission to these courses will be made based on performance in the entrance test scheduled to be held on 15, 16, and 17 November 2022.

The last date for submitting an online application without a late fee is 17 October 2022 by 4:00 pm while the last date with a late fee is 26 October 2022.

The candidate must have at least one year of experience (regular service basis) to get admission into the programs.

The university is offering 11 PG courses, including MBA, in different streams like Engineering Design, Embedded Systems, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Human Resources, and Finance, among others.

The registration fee for each course is Rs 2000 (additional Rs 1000 is applicable if applied after 17 Oct). The tuition fee for each semester is Rs 15000 and Rs 25000 for M.Tech and MBA courses, respectively.

For further details, visit the official website www.jntuh.ac.in.