High and mighty from Delhi no match for KCR, says KTR

The message must be loud and clear, KTR said, calling upon BRS party workers to ensure representation from every family at the election rally to be organised at Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The high and mighty, who have started descending in hordes from Delhi and elsewhere in India to take on BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, must bear in mind that he might look frail, but had emerged stronger winning many a mighty battle and the forthcoming elections would be one more addition to his string of victories, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Addressing the party cadre and functionaries at Biknoor in Kamareddy assembly constituency, from where the Chief Minister is contesting, Rama Rao also said the turnout at the massive rally to be organised at Kamareddy on November 9, the day the Chief Minister would be filing his nomination, should be a message for the opponents. The message must be loud and clear, he said, calling upon party workers to ensure representation from every family at the election rally.

Kamareddy was the place where from ‘Dhoom Dham’ started. It was where the fight for Statehood gained momentum. And it should from there that BRS ‘Car’ engine should rev up further for the final round, he said.

Fighting battles was not new for the State. It has been fighting with Delhi to undo the injustice meted out right from the days of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. It was meted out a raw deal by successive rulers from the Gandhi family. Denial of Statehood from 2004 to 2014 cost several lives, the entire credit of which went to Sonia Gandhi, he said.

The State was now fighting Narendra Modi for its rightful due. The fight was now between the self respect of the State and the hegemony of Delhi. Besides several union ministers and big leaders from Delhi, Chief Ministers from some 17 States were about to a make beeline to the State to join the campaign of the BJP and the Congress.

But they would all be no match to the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, who could win every heart in the State implementing welfare measures, Rama Rao said, adding that just like there was hardly any village in the State without a place of worship, there was hardly any family left in Telangana that was not a beneficiary of KCR’s welfare initiatives.

Ever since the Chief Minister announced his decision on August 21 to contest from Kamareddy as well, the entire State had started debating why he opted for this constituency to file his nomination.

Kamareddy had grabbed more public attention compared to the other 118 assembly segments, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had responded positively to requests from the constituency to take the decision. He was firm on giving Godavari water to the constituency. His decision to contest from Kamareddy would be a boon to the people of the region and would help resolve every issue being faced by the people once and for all.

As for the opposition parties, they had no takers for Kamareddy tickets. Even Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir might move to Nizamabad or any other constituency as a face saving measure instead getting into the fray with the Chief Minister. The BJP nominee too was reluctant to contest from Kamareddy initially, but of late appeared to have no other choice.

Also Read KCR to address public meeting in Dharmapuri