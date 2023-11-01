KCR to address public meeting in Dharmapuri

Chandrashekhar Rao, who will arrive in the town by helicopter at 4 pm, will attend the public meeting at Junior College Grounds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:58 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar examining arrangements for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's public meeting in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting scheduled to be held in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who will arrive in the town by helicopter at 4 pm, will attend the public meeting at Junior College Grounds. Party leadership made all arrangements for the convenience of the people. Besides dais, helipad, vehicle parking, drinking water and other facilities were arranged.

Welfare Minister and local MLA, Koppula Eashwar examined arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting. Party leadership has decided to mobilize the public from all mandals to make the meeting a grand success.

