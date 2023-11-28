High decibel campaign ends in erstwhile Nalgonda district

In all, 278 contesting candidates are in the fray from the 12 constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

In all, 278 contesting candidates are in the fray from the 12 constituencies.

Nalgonda: The high decibel campaign for elections to 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda district came to a close at 5 pm on Tuesday ahead of polling on November 30.

In all, 278 contesting candidates are in the fray from the 12 constituencies. While BRS candidates had a headstart with nearly three months to campaign as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the first list on August 21, the others got barely a month.

Covering all constituencies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the Chief Minister addressed Praja Ashirvadha Sabhas at Bhongir, Alair, Thungathurthy, Nakrekal, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalaguda, Munugode, Kodad, Devarakonda, Suryapet and Huzurnagar, which in turn injected new vigour and energy into the BRS cadre.

In addition to this, BRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao conducted roadshows in Alair, Bhongir, Choutuppal, Chityal Nalgonda, Munugode, Miryalagudem and Kodad also helped party candidates gain an upper hand over their opponents. Large crowds were a major feature of Rama Rao’s roadshows, with roadshows of Priyanka Gandhi and Amit Shah failing to elicit such response.

Except at the public meeting at Thungathurthy, there were several empty chairs at the venue of public meetings addressed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at Nakrekal and Alair. The public meeting attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was also an utter flop with thin attendance.