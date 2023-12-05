High-level meet on NSP postponed to Dec 8

The meeting was put off in view of the intense cyclonic conditions over the Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: The meeting convened by the Secretary, Department of Water Resources, to review the situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam on Wednesday has been rescheduled for December 8.

The meeting was put off in view of the intense cyclonic conditions over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm is likely to cross the southern region of the Andhra Pradesh.

The venue and agenda of the meeting will remain the same. The chief secretaries and other representatives of both Telangana and AP and other stakeholder agencies including the CWC and the KRMB were requested to physically attend the meeting at 11.30 am on December 8 in New Delhi.