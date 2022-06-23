High security arrangements for PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit next month

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2 and to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3, City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a co-ordination meeting with senior police officers, officials of the GHMC, Electricity department, Roads and Buildings, Fire Services, Army and political parties and reviewed security arrangements.

The details of the PM’s visit, his arrival, stay, attendance and departure and contingency plans in case of emergencies were discussed.

The Commissioner requested representatives of the political party to set up coordination committees to liaison with officials of all departments including the Special Protection Group which guards the PM and asked them not to make any last minute changes in the programme.

The traffic branch pointed out the need for Cantonment officials to allot adequate parking grounds for vehicles carrying public from various districts and the electricity department officials asked the BJP leadership to organise sufficient generators.

The City police will make ample deployment of forces and Quick Response Teams will be pressed into service and additional reinforcements have also been put on standby.

“Anti-sabotage precautions along with access control constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law & order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPG’s Blue Book,” Anand said.

Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements are being made in the city limits. Only valid pass holders will be allowed to participate in the public meeting and all the attendees will be frisked.

“There will be elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests,” the Commissioner said.

The Medical and Health Department has also been asked to position specialist medical teams, ambulances along with equipment at the venues.

To ensure Covid-19 protocols, all pass holders will undergo RT-PCR tests before the programme. It has been decided to nominate one senior official from each department to quickly address any issue from a control centre that will be set up at the venue.