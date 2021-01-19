Highest mountains in the world

Climbing to the summit of all 14 eight-thousanders is regarded as a mountaineering challenge and as at 2019 only 40 mountaineers have achieved this.

There are only 14 mountains in the world which are over 8000m / 26247ft above sea level. They are known as the ‘eight-thousanders’. These mountains are all located in the Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges – across Nepal, Tibet (China) and Pakistan.

Himalayan Database

The Himalayan Database is a compilation of records for all expeditions that have climbed in the Nepal Himalaya. The database is based on the expedition archives of Elizabeth Hawley, a longtime journalist based in Kathmandu, and it is supplemented by information gathered from books, alpine journals and correspondence with Himalayan climbers.

The data cover all expeditions from 1905 through Spring 2020 to more than 465 significant peaks in Nepal. Also included are expeditions to both sides of border peaks such as Everest, Cho Oyu, Makalu and Kangchenjunga as well as to some smaller border peaks. Data on expeditions to trekking peaks are included for early attempts, first ascents and major accidents.

Mt Everest: Mt Everest is the highest mountain in the world at 8848m / 29029ft. It was first climbed in 1953 by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. South Base Camp (Nepal – 5364m / 17598ft) is one of the most popular trekking routes in the Himalayas.

K2: K2 is the 2nd highest mountain in the world at 8611m / 28251ft. It was first climbed in 1954 by Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni on an Italian expedition. Base Camp (Pakistan – 5650m / 18645ft) trek will take climbers up the Baltoro Glacier to the base camps of the other 8000m mountains nearby – Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II.

Kanchenjunga: Kanchenjungais the 3rd highest mountain in the world at 8586m / 28169ft. It was first climbed in 1955 by George Band and Joe Brown. North Base Camp – Pangpema, Nepal – 5143m / 16873ft.

The 14 highest mountains

1. Everest8848m

2. K28611m

3. Kanchenjunga8586m

4. Lhotse8516m

5. Makalu8458m

6. Cho Oyu8188m

7. Dhaulagiri8167m

8. Manaslu8163m

9. Nanga Parbat8125m

10. Annapurna I8091m

11. Gasherbrum I8080m

12. Broad Peak8051m

13. Gasherbrum II8035m

14. Shishapangma8027m

