Highest power supply registered in Telangana with 298.19 mu in one day

The power companies surpassed the previous record of 297.89 million units of power supplied on March 14 last year.
Hyderabad: Power distribution companies in Telangana have created a new record in electricity supply. The two Discoms registered the highest ever supply of 298.19 million units of power on a single day on Wednesday.
The power companies surpassed the previous record of 297.89 million units of power supplied on March 14 last year.
The power supplying companies have made elaborate arrangements to meet the increasing power demand during February and March, said a press release.