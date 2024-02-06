| Tenants Too Eligible For 200 Units Of Free Electricity Tsspdcl

The Gruha Jyothi Scheme aims to provide 200 units of free electricity to each household.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 01:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) clarified on Tuesday that tenants are eligible to benefit from the proposed Gruha Jyothi Scheme. This announcement comes as a response to alleged misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

The Gruha Jyothi Scheme aims to provide 200 units of free electricity to each household. However, confusion arose when a Twitter user raised concerns about the eligibility criteria, suggesting that tenants might be excluded due to the implementation of one meter per house.

In a prompt rebuttal on Twitter, TSSPDCL debunked the claims, stating, “Tenants are also eligible under proposed Gruha Jyothi Scheme. This post is fake.”

The Energy Department of Telangana has begun the process of enrolling and identifying beneficiaries for the Gruha Jyothi scheme on Tuesday. Residents interested in joining the scheme are requested to present their white ration cards and Aadhar cards to TSSPDCL meter readers.

Tenants are also eligible under proposed Gruha Jyothi Scheme Below post by @TeluguScribe is FAKE https://t.co/Ive0FG09dG — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) February 6, 2024