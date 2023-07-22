Himachal Pradesh: Losses due to floods estimated at Rs 5,077 crore

The State Disaster Management Authority also noted that there have been 66 incidents of landslides in the state, besides 47 incidents of flash floods.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Shimla: In the wake of devastating rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the Disaster Management Authority on Saturday stated that so far, a loss of Rs 5077.41 crore has been estimated in the state.

According to the latest data from the Disaster Management Authority, “The monsoon has claimed 154 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now, 15 people are missing, and 187 people have been injured.” Meanwhile, 592 houses have been damaged, besides 5265 houses have been partially damaged. 235 shops have been damaged in the state, while 1616 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

Over 650 roads, including three national highways, are also closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes, and gridlocked traffic in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.