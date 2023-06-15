Himateja, Sagar slam triple tons at HCA A Division three-day league

Sporting XI’s Sagar Chaurasia also scored a triple ton (311) for his side in the drawn match against Ensconse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

From (L) to(R): Mujahideen, D Maniah and K Himateja

Hyderabad: K Himateja hit an unbeaten 319 as his side BDL took three points by virtue of first innings lead against SBI on the third day of the HCA A Division three-day league, on Thursday.

Sporting XI’s Sagar Chaurasia also scored a triple ton (311) for his side in the drawn match against Ensconse.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Ranji player Kartikeya Kak scalped six wickets in the first innings and three in the second to return with an impressive nine-wicket match haul for Budding Star in their drawn match against India Cements. Evergreen’s Ilyan Sathani (6/73) and R Dayanand’ P Raghava (6/65) also scalped six wickets each.

Brief Scores: HCA A Division three-day league: Day 3: AOC 218 & 145 in 49.2 overs lost to Deccan Chronicle 138 & 227/8 in 72.3 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 84no; Rahul Singh 4/80); Income Tax 530/8 drew with Cambridge XI overs 327/6 in 94 overs (B Venkat Sai Sampath 53, M Dhanush 122 no; Yash Kapadia 3/44); Ensconse 245 & 185/6 in 40.3 overs (Syed Ghazi Abbas 53, Md Junaid Ali 70no; Tanay Tyagarajan 4/73) drew with Sporting XI 765/7 decl in 156.3 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 311, Tanay Tyagarajan 108 no, K Nitesh Reddy 62; Mohd Muddasir Hussain 3/126); Hyderabad Bottling 216 & 157 in 49 overs (Mohd Taha Shaik 69; P Raghava 6/65) lost to R Dayanand 371 & 6/0 in 1 over; MP Colts 217 & 121 in 44.5 overs (C Hitesh Yadav 3/13, Shaunak Kulkarni 5/31) lost to Jai Hanuman CC 205 &135/1 in 33.1 overs (Abhirath Reddy M 66, N Anirudh Reddy 60no); SBI 405 & 72/1 in 18 overs drew with BDL 597/9 decl in 138.2 overs (K Himateja 319no, MA Shanmukha 73; Vishal Sharma 4/203, Syed Ahmed Quadri 3/131); EMCC 688/6 decl in 110.5 overs bt Continental 187 & f/o 201 in 53.1 overs (M Sai Prateek 83; Sachiet Binjarka 5/26, Rishab Baslas 3/41); Budding Star 589 drew with India Cements 105 in 32.4 overs (Karthikeya Kak 6/31) & 135/4 in 49 overs (Karthikeya Kak 3/19); Evergreen 223 & 434/8 in 85 overs drew with Combined Districts 112 & 328/8 in 89.5 overs (T Venkat Sai 81, G Sai Krishna Reddy 82, Thakur Harshavardhan 52; Ilyan Sathani 6/73).



Top performers

Centurions: K Himateja 319no, Sagar Chaurasia 311, M Dhanush 122no, Tanay Tyagarajan 108 no

Five or more wickets: Karthikeya Kak 6/31, P Raghava 6/65, Shaunak Kulkarni 5/31, Sachiet Binjarka 5/26, Ilyan Sathani 6/73