Sagar’s double ton puts Sporting XI ahead in HCA A Division three-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

CH Madhuveer Reddy

Hyderabad: Sagar Chaurasia slammed an unbeaten 245 while A Takshith Rao hit 131 to power Sporting XI to a massive 518/2 against Ensconse on the second day of the HCA A Division three-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: HCA A Division three-day league: Day 2: AOC 218 & 145 in 49.2 overs (Shivam Tiwari 52; Saqlain Arafat 5/56, M Pratyush Kumar 3/20) vs Deccan Chronicle 138 in 47.4 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 85no; G Rahul Singh 3/49) & 17/0 in 10 overs; Income Tax 530/8 decl in 135.3 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 192, Ajay Dev Goud 125; C Vishal Yadav 3/105) vs Cambridge XI 138/3 in 42 overs (B Venkat Sai Sampath 53); Ensconse 245 in 62.2 overs vs Sporting XI 518/2 in 109 overs (Sagar Chaurasia 245 batting, A Takshith Rao 131, Ankur Tiwari 77); Hyderabad Bottling 216 & 23/3 in 9 overs (P Raghava 3/4) vs R Dayanand 371 in 112 overs (P Raghava 81, S Dheeraj Goud 150; S Akshay Goud 3/50); MP Colts 217 & 102/6 in 34 overs vs Jai Hanuman CC 205 in 64.4 overs (C Abhinav Tej 3/71); SBI 405 in 96.2 overs (B Sumanth 148; P Srimukh Reddy 3/61, K Bhagath Varma 3/86) vs BDL 310/5 in 81 overs (K Himateja 151 no, Bhagath Varma 62); EMCC 688/6 decl in 110.5 overs (S Rohit Reddy 74, B Sacheit 50) vs Continental 187 in 52.1 overs (B Nishanth Yadav 52, M Sai Prateek 57; Harish Thakur 4/33, Rishab Baslas 3/45) & f/o 17/1 in 3.4 overs; Budding Star 589 in 170.3 overs (Bhavesh Seth 97, Mir Jaweed Ali 84, Rishikesh Sisodia 52, M Ruthik Yadav 77 no; CH Madhuveer Reddy 6/143) vs India Cements 11/3 in 8.4 overs; Evergreen 223 & 434/8 in 85 overs (Chandan Sahani 129, Ishan Sharma 98; T Arun Kumar 3/48) vs Combined Districts 112 in 35.4 overs (Ilyan Sathani 5/21, Aman Upadhyay 3/26).

