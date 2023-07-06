Hindi elocution programme promotes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at NITW

An engaging Hindi Elocution programme took place at NITW. The event aimed to highlight the importance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hanamkonda: An engaging Hindi Elocution programme took place at NIT Warangal here on Thursday. The event aimed to highlight the importance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and encourage self-integration among the participants, ultimately fostering the increased use of the official language, Hindi, within the institute. Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, delivered an enlightening opening speech, emphasizing the profound impact of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the lives of ordinary citizens. He also highlighted the benefits of such an event in creating a plastic-free and garbage-free campus that remains neat and clean at all times.

A total of 30 participants, comprising faculty, staff, and students, showcased their eloquence during the program, captivating an audience of 90 individuals. The winners of the Elocution will be granted cash prizes and certificates during a special award ceremony scheduled for August 15. The event was organized by Adesh Srivastava, Hindi Officer.