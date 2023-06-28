High-end workshop on river channel characterisation inaugurated at NITW

"Modern Instruments and Techniques for Hydrodynamic and Morphologic Characterization of River Channels,” has commenced at NITW.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hanamkonda: As part of the ‘Karyashala Scheme’ initiated by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a high-end workshop titled “Modern Instruments and Techniques for Hydrodynamic and Morphologic Characterization of River Channels,” has commenced at the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW), here on Wednesday.

PV Raju, Group Director of the Water Resources Group at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) explained applications of satellite data for river health monitoring and emphasized the significance of advanced instrumentation in this domain. About 25 participants from various institutions are attending the programme.