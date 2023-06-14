Hanamkonda: Robotics design training programme for Adivasi students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Adivasi students at NITW training proramme in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: NITW in collaboration with Tribal Welfare Education is conducting a comprehensive training programme aimed at improving the logic building skills of Adivasi students under an initiative named “Improving Logic Building Skills for Adivasi Students.” It is funded under the Governor’s Discretionary Power.

The program aims to benefit 130 tribal students, from both school and undergraduate levels, in the field of Robotics Design. In order to ensure a systematic approach, the training will be conducted in multiple phases, according to NITW authorities. While the programme commenced on June 5, it will conclude on June 17.

For the first phase of the programme, Tribal Welfare Education has selected 45 students from various schools in Adilabad, Wyra, Achampet, Jainoor, and Asifabad areas.

These students have been granted the opportunity to participate in the training programme, where they will receive instruction in robotics design, Cherial Nakashi painting, English proficiency, yoga, as well as visit campus and laboratory facilities.

This training programme not only equips Adivasi students with essential logic building skills but also offers them a platform to explore and excel in the field of Robotics Design. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will likely interact with the participants on June 17 either at the campus in Hanamkonda or at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

