4K version of Prabhas-starrer “Chatrapathi” to be re-released in Hyderabad on this date

The super-hit film will be out in 4K quality on Monday, marking the Baahubali star's birthday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

A shot from Chatrapathi.

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ first movie together, “Chatrapathi.” which came out in 2005, will be re-releasing in Hyderabad on October 23.

The super-hit film will be out in 4K quality on Monday, marking the Baahubali star’s birthday. Bookings for the tickets is also expected to open on Saturday, with Sandhya 70MM theatre in RTC cross roads of Hyderabad being the main theatre where the movie will be re-released.

Shriya Saran, Bhanupriya, Pradeep Rawat and Kota Srinivas Rao have played important roles in the movies. MM Keeravani gave the music.

Fans of the star are excited for the re-release.