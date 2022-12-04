Woxsen University holds convocation ceremony in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Students of Woxsen University were awarded degree certificates on successful completion of two-year full-time MBA

Hyderabad: Students of Woxsen University were awarded degree certificates on successful completion of two-year full-time MBA and four-year full-time B.Des programmes, at its annual convocation ceremony here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor RVR Krishna Chalam highlighted the 100 per cent placement record of the university with the highest package of Rs.16 lakh per annum and average package of Rs.8.6 lakh per annum for MBA batch.

Brand Capital CEO Sam Subramaniam told the graduating students that the country and the world needs a new generation of leaders. Cigniti Technologies Chairman and MD CV Subramanyam urged the graduating students to become responsible citizens creating a sustainable future.

Woxsen University Founder and Chancellor Praveen K Pula encouraged students to take charge of their careers and asked them to be passionate about what they do.