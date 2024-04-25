Hare Krishna Culture Camp in Hyderabad to enrich summer vacations

The special summer camp for children will include some unique activities like Jagannath Ratha Yatra for Kids, a Spiritual Pilgrimage Trip and also provide an opportunity for children to showcase their learnings and creativity on the Mega Talents Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: The cultural wing of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad (HKM, Hyderabad), Sumedhasa on Thursday announced its annual ‘Culture Camp 2024’, an all-round enrichment program for children during the summer vacations starting from May 2.

The carefully designed various modules of the 21-day cultural camp will not only expose children to Indian traditional arts such as classical music and folk dance, floral decorations, elocution, painting, sketching, storytelling etc., but also cover Bhagavad Gita Sloka chanting, Mantra Meditation, Yoga, Crafts and Theatre arts.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, while unveiling the poster of the Culture Camp 2024 on Thursday said “We have been conducting cultural camp since many years, with an aim to inculcate both cultural and spiritual principles and practices in the younger minds. We request parents to encourage their children to actively participate in such events”.

The cultural camp will be conducted from 8.45 am to 2.45 pm between May 2 and May 25 at 6 different locations in Hyderabad. Lunch and snacks will also be arranged to the students attending the culture camp and Certificates shall be awarded after completion of the camp. For details: 81436 55188 for registration: https://sumedhasa.in/enrollment/

The locations include Banjara Hills, Kokapet, Kandi, Sangareddy, Vysya Hotel in Kachiguda, Magnas Majestic Meadows, Kollur and Rajapushpa Atria – Gated Community Apartments, Kokapet.