Aikya Vidya of Hare Krishna Movement launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: A short film detailing the activities of Aikya Vidya, a unique initiative of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad in which free after-school tuition to poor students from class 1 to 10 in rural communities is provided, was recently launched in Hyderabad.

The short film was made by an upcoming director Sai Girish Krishna and released by president of HKM-Hyderabad and regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

Sahadeva Saka Dasa, who runs the Aikya Vidya programme, said the children are provided free dinner, tuition, Indian values, Yoga and life skills for free of cost. The program started in Sangareddy with three centers in 2021 and now is providing services to 1600 poor children through 70 centers in five zones including Ahobilam, Bhadrachalam, Antarvedi and Hyderabad.

Art Director, Ramana Vanka, movie director, Shekhar Ganganamoni, music director, Karthik Kodakandla, CSI Sanatan Director, Siva Shankar Dev were present.