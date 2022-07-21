Hyderabad: Woxsen University establishes International Advisory Board

Hyderabad: The School of Business, Woxsen University on Thursday announced the establishment of an International Advisory Board (IAB), comprising experts from diverse backgrounds, disciplines and industry.

The IAB has been tasked with making concrete suggestions on advancing the international recognition of the school and help develop the quality of its educational output on international standards. It brings together 15 highly experienced, senior representatives and experts from eminent international Industry, public sector, academics and research organizations, a press release said.

The Board members include Dean, Milpark Business School, Dr. Cobus Oosthuizen, Wits Business School, University of Witwatersrand, Academic Director, Dr. Logan Rangasamy, Porto Business School, Head of International Relations, Savana Pires, and Dean, PUCPR, Brazil Dr. Bruno Henrique Rocha Fernandes among others.