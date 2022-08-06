HMDA approves Land Pooling Scheme for Lemoor village

By Telangana Today Published: 6 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) approved the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) /area developmental plan proposed for the Lemoor village of Kandakur Mandal.

A notification has been released by the HMDA for the land pooling/ area development plan/ other land assemblage project for 81.36 acre in Lemoor village. The LPS scheme in Telangana is regarded as one the best readjustment techniques as it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Buoyed with the success of LPS at Uppal Bhagath, the HMDA has decided to go ahead with the same scheme in Lemoor village.