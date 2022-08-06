Saturday, Aug 6, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hmda Approves Land Pooling Scheme For Lemoor Village

HMDA approves Land Pooling Scheme for Lemoor village

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 6 August 22
HMDA approves Land Pooling Scheme for Lemoor village

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) approved the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) /area developmental plan proposed for the Lemoor village of Kandakur Mandal.

A notification has been released by the HMDA for the land pooling/ area development plan/ other land assemblage project for 81.36 acre in Lemoor village. The LPS scheme in Telangana is regarded as one the best readjustment techniques as it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Buoyed with the success of LPS at Uppal Bhagath, the HMDA has decided to go ahead with the same scheme in Lemoor village.

Related News

Latest News