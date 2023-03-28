HMDA demolishes illegal structures at Shamshabad

The HMDA took the assistance of Cyberabad police and demolished all the encroachments by deploying heavy machinery (JCB).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

The HMDA took the assistance of Cyberabad police and demolished all the encroachments by deploying heavy machinery (JCB).

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in the early hours of Tuesday demolished a large number of temporary structures that were erected illegally on government land spread over an area of 50-acres at Shamshabad.

Senior HMDA officials said that some unknown persons tried to encroach on government lands in Shamshabad by raising the temporary structures. The HMDA took the assistance of Cyberabad police and demolished all the encroachments by deploying heavy machinery (JCB).

“The operation to remove the encroachments, which had mushroomed at Shamshabad, was conducted between 3 am and 8 am on Tuesday morning. We were able to pull down all the temporary structures and saved 50-acres of Government land from encroachment,” HMDA in a press release, said.