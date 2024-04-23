ACB officials arrest three more in HMDA Director case

The properties were purchased by Balakrishna with ill-gotten money, said the ACB officials. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in actively assisting former Director HMDA Shiva Balakrishna and helping him cover up his illegal activities.

The arrested persons Godavarthi Satyanarayana Murthy (62), Penta Bharath Kumar (34) and Penta Bharani Kumar (30) had helped former Director, Siva Balakrishna, in getting the properties purchased by him registered in their names to cover the official’s illegal activities.

Also Read ACB apprehends town planning dept Deputy Director for bribery in Hyderabad

The properties were purchased by Balakrishna with ill-gotten money, said the ACB officials. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.

The ACB had arrested Balakrishna in January after conducting searches at his house and the premises of his friends, relatives and other acquaintances. The ACB said he had amassed huge wealth through alleged illegal activities.